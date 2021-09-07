What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Geneva

(GENEVA, NY) Life in Geneva has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Geneva area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

HEALTHY LIVING: A rewarding health career This month’s column is a tandem effort by Finger Lakes Community Health employees Jamie Jeffery, LPN, and Millie Melton, Regional Medical Health Center site manager, both of whom talk about the rewards of working in healthcare. Did you think a healthcare job could be so rewarding? Some would think that... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Smith Opera House Announces New Health & Safety Guidelines The Smith Opera House in Geneva has announced new health and safety protocols as it tries to balance protection against COVID-19 with the desire of patrons for live entertainment. All patrons 12 years and older will be required to wear a mask and be vaccinated, or show a negative COVID test. The opera house is also recommending patrons use the New York State Excelsior Pass app, and acknowledges that some shows may allow for the removal of masks once seated. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Guys Talk Yoga On his podcast, Guys Talking Yoga, Derek Vanderwarker ’96 interviewed Dan Bornstein, Ph.D. ’95, a health and exercise science expert at The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina. Launched in 2021, Guys Talking Yoga is a podcast featuring informative, entertaining, short-form interviews with men sharing their yogic path to... Read more

LOCAL PICK