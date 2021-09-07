What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Geneva
HEALTHY LIVING: A rewarding health career
This month’s column is a tandem effort by Finger Lakes Community Health employees Jamie Jeffery, LPN, and Millie Melton, Regional Medical Health Center site manager, both of whom talk about the rewards of working in healthcare. Did you think a healthcare job could be so rewarding? Some would think that... Read more
Smith Opera House Announces New Health & Safety Guidelines
The Smith Opera House in Geneva has announced new health and safety protocols as it tries to balance protection against COVID-19 with the desire of patrons for live entertainment. All patrons 12 years and older will be required to wear a mask and be vaccinated, or show a negative COVID test. The opera house is also recommending patrons use the New York State Excelsior Pass app, and acknowledges that some shows may allow for the removal of masks once seated. Read more
Guys Talk Yoga
On his podcast, Guys Talking Yoga, Derek Vanderwarker ’96 interviewed Dan Bornstein, Ph.D. ’95, a health and exercise science expert at The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina. Launched in 2021, Guys Talking Yoga is a podcast featuring informative, entertaining, short-form interviews with men sharing their yogic path to... Read more
September is National Apple Month — and the Finger Lakes has a great connection to America's favorite fruit
Nothing marks autumn like sipping fresh apple cider or taking the family to an apple orchard to pick America’s beloved fruit directly off the tree. Americans eat more apples per capita than any other fruit. On average an American consumes roughly 46.1 pounds of fresh and processed apple products per year. Read more
