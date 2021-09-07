Lifestyle wrap: Brookings

(BROOKINGS, SD) Life in Brookings has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Operation Sunflower relocates pets affected by Hurricane Ida to South Dakota BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A bunch of pets were flown out of the hurricane flood zone in Lafayette, Louisiana today. They arrived in Sioux Falls this morning and then traveled to animal shelters throughout the region. Here's a look at Operation Sunflower. "Look at you. Welcome to South Dakota.". Moiria...

School district to consider COVID-19 plan changes Thursday BROOKINGS – Brookings School District administration will recommend modifications to the Bobcat Tracks Back-To-School Plan in a school board meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, the district announced in a Friday press release. The recommendations presented by administration will include moving to Phase II of the revised plan,...

College town mayors in South Dakota wrestle with rising COVID-19 counts as students return VERMILLION, S.D. — College students have returned to campuses across South Dakota, and so has the coronavirus. As of Thursday, Sept. 2, the latest South Dakota Department of Health numbers show roughly 30% of the 5,688 people currently infected with the virus fall between the ages of 10 and 30. While the vast majority (over 70%) of the 230 people hospitalized as of Thursday, Sept. 2, are above the age of 50, only about 40% of college-age persons are vaccinated.

