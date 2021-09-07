CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Lifestyle wrap: Sheridan

Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 6 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) Life in Sheridan has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Sheridan / jhnewsandguide.com

Wyoming US Forest Service cabins in high demand as getaways

Wyoming US Forest Service cabins in high demand as getaways

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — The Sheep Mountain Fire Outlook has one set of bunk beds and one vault toilet. There is no running water, indoor plumbing or electricity. For eight months of the year, the cabin is inaccessible and buried in snowpack. During the four months it is open, it isn’t uncommon to see uninvited tourists climbing the catwalk and interrupting the cabin tenants’ privacy to take in the gorgeous view, The Sheridan Press reported. Read more

Sheridan / thesheridanpress.com

Sheridan Stationery to host book signings this week

Sheridan Stationery to host book signings this week

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts will host two book signings this week. Friday, from 4-6 p.m., the store will host author and artist Chris Rogers. Rogers has published nine novels, five short-story collections and a nonfiction book for writers. For Friday’s event, the store will feature “Here Lies... Read more

Sheridan / thesheridanpress.com

Collaboration provides students with hands-on cooking lesson

Collaboration provides students with hands-on cooking lesson

SHERIDAN — A group of fourth- and fifth-graders from Woodland Park Elementary School participated in a hands-on cooking lesson Friday using produce they helped grow a collaboration between local schools, businesses and Rooted in Wyoming, a nonprofit dedicated to nurturing and promoting community gardens. Jodi Kenney, Rooted in Wyoming outreach... Read more

Sheridan / trib.com

Sheridan residents rally against mask requirements

Sheridan residents rally against mask requirements

SHERIDAN — More than 120 people packed the council chambers and adjacent hallway last week at Sheridan City Hall to organize and oppose mask requirements being adopted by local school districts. “This is just for (Sheridan County School) District 2 right now,” said Tiffany Leimback, one of the organizers of... Read more

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

