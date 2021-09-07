We want things to be normal so badly that we're resorting to magical thinking

Yes, you read that right. Hocus Pocus Squishmallows have hit store shelves, and they have indeed cast a spell on us. Spotted at stores like Claire's and Ralphs, these Halloween-themed pillows are capable of putting our wallets in a trance. With everyone's three favorite witches (uh, did you see the Winnie one?), these Squishmallows are enough to stir up trouble just in time for Halloween. With the release of seasonal Squishmallows earlier this month, no one saw these new Disney-themed products on the way. If you're looking to get your hands on these Hocus Pocus goodies, we suggest running to your local Claire's or Ralphs ASAP. With designs as cute and festive as these, there's no way they won't fly off shelves!

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO