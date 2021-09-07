We want things to be normal so badly that we're resorting to magical thinking
I live a short walk from the third-largest stadium in the world, and on Saturday it was filled to its more than 100,000-human capacity. University of Michigan students have recently alighted from all over the world, and fans routinely travel great distances to be in Ann Arbor for games. The bench seating in Michigan Stadium is notoriously designed for the narrow-hipped, with seat numbers painted about 16 inches apart. Being cheek-by-jowl - and scream-singing "Hail to the Victors" - is part of the experience.www.ncadvertiser.com
Comments / 0