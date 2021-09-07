CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama Mastering Second Chances With Henry To'oTo'o, Jameson Williams via Transfer Portal

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKBMC_0bp5wFvA00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On top of a highly-ranked recruiting class, Alabama football also received two welcome additions via the transfer portal in the 2021 offseason. Both players, LB Henry To'oTo'o and WR Jameson Williams, came from teams that Alabama played in 2020, Tennessee and Ohio State repsectively.

The new transfer rules have certainly made it easier than ever for NCAA athletes across all sports to find new schools and play right away, but why did To'oTo'o specifically choose Alabama when he could have gone anywhere in the country?

"Definitely Coach Saban," To'oTo'o said. "You know, who doesn't want to play for Coach Saban? And the culture, the guys around here, how they are so eager to win. It’s just a blessing for me to be here."

The junior linebacker said it took a lot of prayer and discussion with his family in deciding where he would end up, but his familiarity with the Alabama defense because of Jeremy Pruitt being his coach at Tennessee also helped in his decision.

Pruitt was on Saban's staff at Alabama from 2007-2012 and after brief stints at Florida State and Georgia, he returned to the Alabama staff in 2016 to serve as defensive coordinator.

"I give a lot of props to Coach Pruitt - taught me a lot of the game, taught me a lot of the system, similar system, similar defense," To'oTo'o said. "Being able to learn it from him and then come here and apply the teachings that he taught me and kind of take it on from there with Coach Saban and Coach Golding really helped me in my transition here."

Another big factor was the relationship he had built with Saban and the Alabama program coming out of high school. To'oTo'o said Alabama was in his top three as a recruit, and in the transfer portal process he was able to pick up where he left off in high school with the Alabama coaches. Williams had similar reasoning.

The former Ohio State wide receiver said Alabama was his second choice behind the Buckeyes coming out of high school.

"Things didn’t work out well with me, so I ended up in the transfer portal and you see what happened: I just ended up at Alabama playing for coach Saban," Williams said. "At the end of the day, they say ‘Good things always come back.’”

Even though he played against the Crimson Tide in the national championship game back in January, Williams said he wasn't thinking about transferring to Tuscaloosa at that time.

Both players received high praise from coaches and teammates alike through fall camp and have already made an impact on the field. Williams was the leading receiver in Saturday's win over Miami with 124 yards on four catches which included his 94-yard touchdown. To'oTo'o was second on the team with seven tackles against the Hurricanes.

To'oTo'o played in Tuscaloosa as a Tennessee player, but Williams will make his Bryant-Denny debut when the Crimson Tide hosts Mercer on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Alabama Re-Ups Intensity Heading Into Florida Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After reviewing the film from the Mercer game, Alabama coach Nick Saban said that when the team played well, it's because they were playing with discipline. However, that disciplined play was not consistent enough throughout the game. "When we played with good discipline, we had really good...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Football Coaches Name Six Players of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Crimson Tide coaching staff named its six players of the week for Alabama after its week two win against Mercer. On offense, offensive tackle Evan Neal and wide receiver JoJo Earle are the players of the week. Earle, a true freshman, led all Alabama wide receivers with seven receptions and 85 yards. And the junior left tackle, Neal, graded highest of all Crimson Tide linemen on Saturday.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 14, 2021

Alabama Football Receives Encouraging News Regarding LB Will Anderson Jr. Women's Golf vs ANNIKA Collegiate, Lake Elmo, Minn., All Day. Women's Golf vs ANNIKA Collegiate, Lake Elmo, Minn. Did you notice?. Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge. There are enough former Alabama players in the NFL to form an entire roster, and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Pruitt
BamaCentral

Alabama Stays Atop Top 25 Rankings

It was a crazy Saturday full of upsets for week two of the college football season. And even though Nick Saban wasn't particularly pleased with his team's play against Mercer, the Crimson Tide still picked up the win and remains atop the top 25 polls. Alabama received 64 of the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Alabama Conquers Mercer Offense in 48-14 Win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —Things got off to a shaky start for No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. After a full offensive possession from both teams in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Mercer had out-gained the Crimson Tide in the country six yards to one. However, a blocked punt turned touchdown quickly helped to right the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Florida Coach Dan Mullen Playing QB Shell Game with Alabama Looming

Florida coach Dan Mullen wasn't going to tip his hand through the offseason, and he certainly won't do so now with No. 1 Alabama due to visit on Saturday. Two games into the regular season and the Gators' quarterback competition is still going strong, especially after No. 13 Florida's 42-20 victory against South Florida at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa#American Football#Transfer Portal#Wr#Ohio State#Buckeyes
BamaCentral

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 48, Mercer 14

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While the offense didn't get off to its best start of the season against the Mercer Bears, Alabama football ultimately pushed forth to victory. On offense, two players in particular left their mark. Freshman wide receiver JoJo Earle led the Crimson Tide in both receptions and passing yards with seven and 85, respectively. Running back Jase McClellan totaled three touchdowns on the afternoon — one rushing and one receiving on offense, and an additional touchdown off of a blocked punt return into the end zone.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry Impresses in First Alabama Start

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Kool-Aid McKinstry didn’t waste his opportunity when it came Saturday. The true freshman defensive back earned his first start in the Alabama home opener against Mercer. After his effort in the Crimson Tide’s 48-14 thrashing of the Bears, McKinstry just might keep that starting job. McKinstry, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Mercer Brings a 'Little Different Offense' into Matchup with Alabama

One of the teams coming into Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday had 778 yards of offense in week one, and it wasn't Alabama. The Mercer Bears piled almost 800 yards of offense and 69 points on Point last Thursday. Of course Point University is an NAIA school and is obviously at a very different level of size and skill than the defending national champions, but all week Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has said that the Mercer offense is unique and a challenge for his defense to prepare for.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BamaCentral

Windham Wrap-up: Former Saban Assistants Making Big Impact Across College Football

One of the biggest storylines to come out of week two from college football was Oregon going on the road and upsetting Ohio State. It was a massive win for the Pac 12, made a big impact on the CFP picture (not to say that Ohio State is out of the race because they’re certainly not, especially if they run the table and win the Big 10) and it was a statement win for the Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Subscribe for full article.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
947
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy