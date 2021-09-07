CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Toward One Wisconsin 2021 conference to be held virtually

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49keBx_0bp5vS7A00

In the interest of public health and in accordance with updated CDC guidelines relative to travel and large, in-person gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Toward One Wisconsin 2021, a conference on equity, diversity and inclusion, will take place as a fully virtual conference on Oct. 12 and 13.

Although previously planned as a hybrid event with virtual options and sessions based in Eau Claire, the conference will still feature 48 breakout sessions and three nationally acclaimed keynote speakers Kao Kalia Yang, Dasha Kelly Hamilton and Jelani Cobb. Attendees can look forward to an opening plenary panel, closing “move to action” session, as well as inspirational poems and reflections from our artist-in-residence, Dorothy Chan.

Register before Sept. 25 for a reduced conference fee.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

2021 Central Wisconsin Book Festival to be held Sept. 17-26

WAUSAU – The annual Central Wisconsin Book Festival is back for its fifth year, and has grown so large in scope and size, it can’t be contained to just one county. This year’s festival will be held from Sept. 17 through Sept. 26 at various locations throughout Marathon, Portage and Wood counties, as well as virtually via the Zoom app.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Sept. 14

Andrew and Elizabeth Studinski announce the birth of their son Ezra John, born at 11:58 a.m. Sept. 2, 2021. Ezra weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Andrew and Cassandra Seubert announce the birth of their daughter Raelynn Jo, born at 3:07 p.m. Aug. 30, 2021. Raelynn weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Evers announces COVID testing requirement for state workers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration issued an order Tuesday requiring all executive branch workers who haven’t submitted their COVID-19 vaccination status to their supervisors or aren’t fully vaccinated to undergo weekly testing. The mandate will go into effect Oct. 18 and apply to all executive branch employees,...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau, Everest weigh legal issues as mask controversies continue

Wausau and D.C. Everest are among several area school districts that must now weigh potential legal and financial consequences based on COVID-19 mitigation strategies, some of which are creating sharp controversy among parents, teachers, educators and members of the community. Two weeks ago the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI)...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WausauPilot

A Fox Valley builder provides affordable housing. It’s not easy.

KAUKAUNA — Fox Valley home builder Tom McHugh is trying to fill a much needed gap in the Northeast Wisconsin housing market: affordable, newly built homes. McHugh owns Tom McHugh Construction LLC, a Greenville-based homebuilding company that specializes in production building, also called tract building. Here’s how it works: McHugh...
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 13, 2021

Norman T. Chapman, 88, Wausau, died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at his home. He was born February 23, 1933 in Athens, son of the late LaVon and Helen (Lesczynski) Chapman. On August 2, 1958 he married Doris Freudenthal in Medford. They moved to Wausau following their wedding. Norm was a...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point ranked among top Midwest public universities

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is again ranked among the best public universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News and World Report, UWSP announced today. The magazine’s 2022 rankings place UW-Stevens Point as 14th among regional public universities in the 12 states in its Midwest region. The university was recognized for solid reputation among peer institutions, retention of first-year students and low student-to-faculty ratio.
STEVENS POINT, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jelani Cobb
WausauPilot

4 homicide victims found in SUV in western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE — Four people found dead in an SUV in Dunn County in western Wisconsin are homicide victims, authorities reported. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 caller alerted deputies to a black SUV with Minnesota license plates that had been abandoned in a cornfield off a rural road in the town of Sheridan.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Racine Journal Times. September 5, 2021. When it comes to public safety and policing, it’s especially important that all candidates are vetted as thoroughly as possible. Because of that, there should be support for the proposal — backed by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association — to end the option of nondisclosure agreements when an officer leaves a department for alleged misconduct.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Report: COVID-19 pandemic driving alcohol sales in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report suggests people are buying dramatically more alcohol as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. Revenue from state excise taxes on alcohol during the fiscal year that ended June 30 totaled $73.8 million, up almost 17% from $63.3 million the previous year, according to preliminary data from the state Department of Revenue cited in the report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
WausauPilot

Republican Kleefisch enters Wisconsin governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, who spent eight years as lieutenant governor under Scott Walker, launched her campaign for Wisconsin governor on Thursday, casting herself as someone who will “fight for you” while deriding the Democratic incumbent as a weak failure. The race is a top priority for...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau 4th grader positive, symptomatic with COVID

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that the Stettin student was not staying with her mother when she was sent to school with COVID symptoms. The mother of a fourth-grade student at Stettin Elementary School in Wausau said her daughter was showing coronavirus symptoms when she attended an all-school assembly, two days before testing positive for COVID-19, prompting new concerns about protocols in the new school year.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

DNR won’t participate in meeting amidst appointee fight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials have taken the unprecedented step of refusing to participate in its policy board meeting later this month amidst a nasty fight over whether the panel’s chairman must step down from his post. Fred Prehn’s term on the board expired in...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy