Has been named president of Perishable Distributors of Iowa, a Hy-Vee subsidiary, the company has announced. Farver will oversee the operations, strategies and overall growth of PDI, along with Hy-Vee’s other manufacturing facilities. Farver comes to Hy-Vee after leading VT Industries as company president. Farver held several management positions at VT Industries during his 13 years at the company. Farver holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Iowa State University and also graduated from Harvard Business School’s general management program. Farver serves as president of United Christians International, a nonprofit that helps underprivileged families in Haiti. Farver starts in his new role at Hy-Vee on Oct. 4.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO