Despite being amongst a small minority of students in the world to physically sit their Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) examinations, Garden International School students have once again demonstrated their hard work, resilience and determination by achieving exceptional examination results in 2021. Confirming their position as one of the world’s leading British international schools, GIS’s results are particularly impressive given the challenges posed by the pandemic, the large size of student cohorts and the genuinely inclusive nature of the school. This year was certainly no exception, with some incredible results across both A Level and IGCSE cohort.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO