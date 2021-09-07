CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sixth delay in Lowes sex assault case

By John Chick
thevoiceofpelham.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccused has yet to appear in court since his arrest six months ago. A lawyer for Rick Lowes briefly appeared in a Welland video court September 1 regarding four counts of sex offences laid against the Pelham business owner. Lowes was not present in person or virtually. Lawyer Mark Evans successfully moved to adjourn the matter until September 22.

thevoiceofpelham.ca

