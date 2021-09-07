CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Leidos’ Tom Michelli Named WashingtonExec Cybersecurity Council Chair

By Amanda Ziadeh
washingtonexec.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Michelli, cyber operations and cybersecurity strategic account executive at Leidos, has been appointed chair of the WashingtonExec Cybersecurity Council for 2021-2022. “The most important responsibility I have is to be a servant leader for this council, to listen to how the council wants to impact our nation’s cybersecurity and encourage them to bring problems and solutions. Then help make connections to solve those problems and implement solutions,” Michelli said.

washingtonexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
cyberscoop.com

CISA hires long-time cyber pro Kiersten Todt as chief of staff

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is getting Kiersten Todt — a veteran of cyber-focused roles in the executive branch, on Capitol Hill and the private sector — as its chief of staff. Todt has been heading up the Cyber Readiness Institute, a non-profit focused on developing cybersecurity tools for...
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

Guy Torres Joins IRS as Deputy Chief Procurement Officer

The Internal Revenue Service has tapped retired Marine Corps officer and long-time federal acquisition space expert Guy Torres as its new deputy chief procurement officer. Before joining the IRS, Torres served as the portfolio director for Pacific Architect Engineering, managing its Department of Homeland Security portfolio. Prior to that, he...
ECONOMY
washingtonexec.com

CACI Wins $36M Task Order with U.S. Transportation Command

CACI International Inc. announced it has won a single-award task order to continue to provide enterprise technology support advancing the U.S. Transportation Command’s Defense Personal Property System. Awarded under the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Encore III contract vehicle, this task order is worth more than $36 million and further expands...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Information Security#Dod#Dhs#U S Coast Guard
washingtonexec.com

Booz Allen Acquires Tracepoint for Digital Forensics, Incident Response

Booz Allen Hamilton has completed the acquisition of Tracepoint, a digital forensics and incident response company serving public and private sector clients. Booz Allen decided to buy the remainder of Tracepoint’s business after making an initial strategic investment in the company in January. This transaction is part of a broader capital deployment strategy to accelerate Booz Allen’s advancement in critical technology areas.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
washingtonexec.com

Jeff Pagano Joins Artlin Consulting

Artlin Consulting, LLC has hired Jeff Pagano as chief financial officer to lead all accounting, finance and budgeting operations. Formerly CFO at S2 Analytical Solutions, Pagano will be reporting to CEO Sunny Singh. Pagano previously served as CFO for NetCentrics and at MorganFranklin Consulting. “I am very pleased to have...
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

DHS Announces David Larrimore as CTO

The Department of Homeland Security has announced two senior cybersecurity appointments. David Larrimore has been named chief technology officer for DHS, a role he previously held at Immigration and Customs Enforcement between 2016 and 2019. Between federal appointments, Larrimore was lead solution engineer at Salesforce. DHS also announced Robert Costello...
IMMIGRATION
washingtonexec.com

Mara Motherway Joins Peraton as SVP

Mara Motherway has joined Peraton’s executive leadership team as senior vice president of government and customer relations. Motherway will report to Mike King, Peraton executive vice president and chief growth officer. She will be responsible for driving Peraton’s public policy and government affairs strategies. “Having a strong government relations function...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
washingtonexec.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries Names Stewart Holmes as EVP

Huntington Ingalls Industries has named Stewart Holmes executive vice president of government and customer relations, succeeding Mitch Waldman, who will retire Sept. 30. Holmes will be located in Huntington Ingalls’ Washington, D.C., office and will report to Mike Petters, company president and CEO. “Mitch has been an integral part of...
HUNTINGTON, VA
washingtonexec.com

ManTech Wins $476M Space Force Contract for Engineering, Integration

ManTech has been awarded a $476 million contract by the U.S. Space Force to provide systems engineering solutions for the agency’s Space Systems Command. “As the trusted partner of this prominent customer since 2010, we are proud and excited to take the next steps in advancing the missions of U.S. Space Force,” said Andrew Twomey, executive vice president and general manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

United Bank’s Mildren named chair of W.Va. Bankers Association

PARKERSBURG — United Bank Chief Consumer Banking Officer, Chad Mildren was recently named Chairman of the 2021-2022 West Virginia Bankers Association Board of Directors. He is assuming the role at the conclusion of the recent WVBankers/Ohio Bankers League 2021 Joint Convention according to a press release from United Bank. “It’s...
PARKERSBURG, WV
washingtonexec.com

Nominate Now For Pinnacle Awards Executive Assistant of the Year

Nominations are open for WashingtonExec’s Annual Pinnacle Awards, and we want to know which private and public company executive assistants had the greatest impact on your leadership team, employees and partners. The Pinnacle Awards embody the WashingtonExec spirit of highlighting successful executives and businesses saving money and fostering innovation for...
MCLEAN, VA
Virginia Business

Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives names chair-elect

Kate Bates is the Arlington Chamber's president and CEO. The Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (VACCE) announced that Arlington Chamber president and CEO Kate Bates is its 2021-22 chair-elect. “I’m honored to be assuming the role of chair-elect for VACCE, following a line of tremendous leaders,” Bates said...
ECONOMY
wrbl.com

Congress calls for permanent UAP office

The legislation language is on five pages of the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (HR 4350) which is 1,362 pages long (Key pages and full document below). According to the act, Congress is directing the Director of National Intelligence to “establish an office within the Office of the Secretary of Defense to carry out, on a Department-wide basis, the mission currently performed by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force as of the date of the enactment of this Act.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
washingtonexec.com

ICF Wins $69M USAID Global Survey Contract

Global consulting and digital services provider ICF has secured a new 5-year, $69 million task order from the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Resilience and Food Security. The task order calls for ICF to support the collection and use of high-quality population-based survey data in various countries. It...
FOOD & DRINKS
washingtonexec.com

ECS Announces Partnership with CalypsoAI to Build Trustworthy AI for Government

ECS and CalypsoAI are partnering to support the advancement of safe and secure artificial intelligence infrastructure across the U.S. federal government. The partnership will see CalypsoAI, a Silicon Valley start-up, leverage its AI safety and security software to expand ECS’s testing capabilities for government customers. CalypsoAI is providing ECS with...
TECHNOLOGY
washingtonexec.com

Guidehouse to Acquire Dovel Technologies

Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital and a provider of strategic advisory and technology services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dovel Technologies. “The acquisition of Dovel is a strategic step in our journey to create the next generation global consultancy,” said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse....
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

BlueHalo Wins Marine Corps Contract for 33 Virtual Stinger Training Systems

National security solutions provider BlueHalo has been awarded a firm-fixed price contract for Stinger Training Systems by the Marine Corps Systems Command in Quantico, Virginia. “BlueHalo is pleased to continue our partnership with USMC to deliver transformative warfighter readiness capabilities in the form of our Virtual Stinger Trainer VR simulators,”...
QUANTICO, VA
WCBC Radio

City Receives 10 Council Applicants, Not Releasing Names

A total of ten applications were received to be considered to fill the vacant seat on the Cumberland City Council- and Mayor Ray Morriss said a decision could come as early as next week. The city requested letters of interest two weeks ago after Councilman Seth Bernard announced he would be resigning. During Tuesday’s work session, the mayor described the field of applicants as “good”, but the council is choosing not to make the names public at this point. City Solicitor Mike Cohen says the state attorney general’s manual does provide the council with that option…
POLITICS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Vazquez, Patzkowski Named Cherokee Council Officers

Two local Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilors were appointed to leadership roles within the council this week. Victoria Vazquez, District 11 was elected to the role of the council’s Deputy Speaker which she had previously held. Vazquez represents a large portion of Washington and Nowata County in her district. Vazquez said...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy