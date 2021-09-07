Leidos’ Tom Michelli Named WashingtonExec Cybersecurity Council Chair

The legislation language is on five pages of the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (HR 4350) which is 1,362 pages long (Key pages and full document below). According to the act, Congress is directing the Director of National Intelligence to “establish an office within the Office of the Secretary of Defense to carry out, on a Department-wide basis, the mission currently performed by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force as of the date of the enactment of this Act.”

