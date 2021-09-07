Leidos’ Tom Michelli Named WashingtonExec Cybersecurity Council Chair
Tom Michelli, cyber operations and cybersecurity strategic account executive at Leidos, has been appointed chair of the WashingtonExec Cybersecurity Council for 2021-2022. “The most important responsibility I have is to be a servant leader for this council, to listen to how the council wants to impact our nation’s cybersecurity and encourage them to bring problems and solutions. Then help make connections to solve those problems and implement solutions,” Michelli said.washingtonexec.com
