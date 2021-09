In Loving Memory: Martha Leitzel of Mashpee died on September 2, 2021, with her family by her side. She was 90 years old. She was the beloved wife of Ralph Leitzel. Martha worked for the Bourne School cafeteria for many years before opening and operating her own business, Nice + Natural Hair Design, in Falmouth. After retiring, her husband and Martha cleaned the Trading Post Lounge for 20 years.