SF Giants News: Simu Liu threw out first pitch on Sunday

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, baseball fans! I hope you enjoyed your holiday weekend. In case you missed it, Simu Liu was on hand for Sunday's game to throw out the first pitch, and it was a fun one!

