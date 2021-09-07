CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico Becomes First North American Country to Ban Cosmetic Animal Testing

By Maxwell Rabb
thebeet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexico just passed a ban on cosmetic animal testing with unanimous support in the country's Senate, marking the first time a North American government has passed this legislation. Mexico’s ban will make it the 41st country in the world to ban animal testing in the cosmetics industry. The bill will extend to prohibit the import, marketing, and manufacturing of all cosmetics tested on animals. The federal bill is sponsored by Senator Ricardo Monreal and supported by cosmetic giants Unilever, P&G, L’Oreal, Avon, LUSH, and more.

