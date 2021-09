Have you ever wondered where that money goes when you pay a fine for a speeding ticket or parking violation? Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. She says there is a difference between fines and forfeiture money. Money from fines go to the court system to pay for things like the law library which is a public access library. She says that money doesn't go back to her office. An example of forfeiture money is when the police take the drug dealer's cash. The police get part of it and they can only use it for certain things and the county attorney's office gets 10% of that and they can only use it for certain things. Janelle Kendall says the things it is used for has to be criminal justice or law enforcement related. She says the money is commonly used for training.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO