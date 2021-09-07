CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

At Alabama, Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Already Part of the Family

By Joey Blackwell
 6 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Although he's only played one game in a Crimson Tide uniform, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams already feels like he's part of the family.

"I would say it happened fast," Williams said regarding meshing with his new teammates. "It didn’t take a lot of time. When you’re trying to do certain things, you get going with things. I feel like me and the guys fitted in well. We became brothers quick.

"The first day I got here, we all linked up. Everybody showed me love, and everybody showed me love when they seen I committed to Bama on Instagram. Everything was pretty much simple. We just had to go to work."

Williams transferred to Alabama from Ohio State in the offseason following the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Combining his speed with his dynamic play-making ability, Williams forms a solid addition to a wide receiver corps already loaded with talent.

On top of quickly being accepted into the wide receiver room by his peers, Williams noted that it was also an easy transition when adjusting from being a Buckeye to becoming a member of the Crimson Tide.

"I was real comfortable coming to Alabama," Williams said. "It’s a great environment. I love the environment and everything. I feel like I fit in well with my mindset and these guys’ mindset, playing with my brothers. I feel real comfortable."

Last Saturday against Miami in the 2021 season opener, Williams accounted for four receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown. On Alabama's first offensive drive of the second half, quarterback Bryce Young connected with Williams for a 94-yard touchdown. The touchdown marked as a tie for the second-longest in school history.

After the play, Williams celebrated with his teammates on the field before being greeted by the rest of the wide receivers on the sidelines. To him, the unit competes on the practice field but celebrates all of their in-game accomplishments as a unit.

“I feel like everybody in the receiving room, they’re family to me," Williams said. "Big brothers, little brothers — we’re all family. We in the room every day, we with each other every day, practicing with each other every day, pushing each other, competing every day so I feel like it I’m with family.

"In a game we just get a chance to play against other guys and we just happy for each other. Whoever makes the play, we’re going to dap ‘em up. We’re going to chest bump. We’re doing whatever we can to celebrate.”

Williams and Alabama football return to Tuscaloosa this week for its home opener in Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Mercer Bears. As effective as the offense was against the No. 22 Hurricanes, the top-ranked Crimson Tide will no doubt turn to Williams once again for some offensive production.

While Williams has yet to play in the storied stadium, his teammates already have him excited to play in front of a sea of crimson and white.

“I’m real excited," Williams said. "All the guys keep telling me, like, ‘This stadium is like none you ever seen before.’ So I’m just looking forward to it real good.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
