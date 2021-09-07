Men, women try out for KPD

Men and women took part in the Killeen Police Department’s civil service and physical entrance exams last week, KPD announced on its Facebook page Monday. “Last week was a busy week. I want to thank everyone that applied to join the Killeen Police Department and congratulate those that passed both the Civil Service Exam and Physical Entrance Exam,” Officer Wilson Lopez, KPD’s recruiter, said in the Facebook post, which included several photos. “Keep up the energy on the long road ahead!”