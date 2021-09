Apple’s privacy stance, even in the face of government pressure, may have endeared it to many activists and people of interest, but that also means its devices have become even bigger hacking targets. Several high-profile organizations and companies have made it their business to circumvent Apple’s strong protections and pilfer data from compromised iPhones and Macs, often owned by people in danger of state-sponsored espionage. That seems to be the case with a new exploit discovered this year that has been traced to the notorious NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, and all that it takes to trigger the exploit is a seemingly innocuous GIF sent through iMessage.

CELL PHONES ・ 20 HOURS AGO