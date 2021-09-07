Scam Prevention Presentation in East Newark
Hudson County Office of Consumer Protection made a stop at the East Newark Senior Center on Tuesday morning. A scam prevention presentation was held free for all Hudson County residents who attended, guest speaker and Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez spoke on behalf of the presentation. Many topics were discussed such as stimulus checks, COVID-19 scams, worthless cryptocurrency, identity theft, and blocking unwanted phone calls. Jimenez instructed residents in English and Spanish, on how to combat the scams related to the topics. The event was held at 11 am on September 7th, for more information, call (973) 481-3454 or email enseniors@boroughofeastnewark.com.hudsontv.com
