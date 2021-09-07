IHCC shuts down cafeteria for rest of week

OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College on Tuesday shut down its North Campus cafeteria for the rest of the week as two employees in food service who don't work close to each other tested positive for COVID-19.

College President Matt Thompson said one employee on the North Campus and one on the Main Campus came down with the virus. Also, two other individuals are in quarantine after having direct exposure to the employees.

"It's kind of like anything with COVID. You have to respond and adapt," Thompson said. "This isn't the first case, and it won't be the last."

Masks are not required on the college's campus, but are "encouraged." The first day of the fall term was Aug. 30, but Thompson said the school had two vaccination clinics for students, staff and faculty Aug. 23 and Sept. 2.

Thompson said the college will not be serving meals Wednesday and Thursday at the North Campus, which he said usually serves "about 50 lunches per day." To offset those meals, the school will have food catered to that location.

On the Main Campus, breakfast will not be offered, but usage of the campus coffee shop will continue. Only about "10-15 people" go in there to have food, Thompson said.

Thompson said he heard of one of the positive cases "late Monday," which prompted the decision to close the cafeteria on the North Campus.