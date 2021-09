Chocolate probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind for foods that don't fit a plant-based diet. Cocoa comes from a plant. But plenty of chocolate also contains milk, so though chocolate is vegetarian, milk chocolate isn't vegan and isn't entirely plant-based. However, as the plant-based milk market has exploded (Starbucks now has four non-dairy options; Dunkin' has three) America's biggest name in chocolate is testing the waters to see if consumers will snatch up plant-based chocolate as well: Hershey has released a new "Oat Made" line of chocolate bars.

