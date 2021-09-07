CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Board of Health to Meet via Zoom at Noon on Tuesday, September 7 to Review Covid-19 Data

By Mike Rosenberg
thebedfordcitizen.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Health plans to review local Covid-19 data and see whether they can be linked to the local indoor mask requirement when it meets virtually on Tuesday beginning at noon. Chair Anita Raj said Monday that the main purpose of the meeting is to assess the impact of...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

Related
wsu.edu

Cougar Health Services steps up to meet COVID-19 challenges

In any average year, WSU Pullman students stop by Cougar Health Services when they’re feeling sick, need to pick up prescriptions, talk a counselor or to have a routine vision screening. Fulfilling the physical and mental health needs of nearly 20,000 students keeps CHS’ Washington Building offices bustling normally. The...
PULLMAN, WA
Kemmerer Gazette

COVID-19: School board convenes for special meeting

Last Wednesday night, on Sept. 8, the Kemmerer School Board met to review an addendum to the district’s COVID-19 policy, which was per Superintendent Theresa Chaulk’s request. The meeting had originally been planned for the previous day, Tuesday, but had to be rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts with board members.
KEMMERER, WY
27 First News

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,732 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 83 new deaths since Monday’s report. This brings the statewide total to 1,354,451 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,651 deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,239 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 551...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Raj
Seacoast Online

Back to Zoom: As COVID cases rise, Kennebunk Select Board signs hybrid meetings policy

KENNEBUNK, Maine — After meeting in person for much of the summer, the Kennebunk Select Board now will meet online as community transmissions of COVID-19 increase. The select board voted 6-0 last week to approve a Remote Meeting and Participation Policy for the town. The policy outlines the conditions under which the board may meet remotely and under which an individual selectperson may participate remotely in an in-person meeting.
KENNEBUNK, ME
yourerie

Highmark Health released statement reviewing Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Highmark Health has released the following statement following the Biden Administration COVID-19 mandate:. “Highmark Health is reviewing the federal vaccine mandate that was announced on September 9th as it has many implications for the entire organization, particularly our health provider system, Allegheny Health Network. Once the organization has had time to determine if and how our current policies will be revised to comply with the federal vaccine mandate, we will provide an update to our employees. As we announced in August, Highmark Health, Highmark Inc. and Allegheny Health Network expect all the organization’s employees to be vaccinated by September 30, unless they have a religious or medical exemption and effective August 16, unvaccinated AHN employees are required to wear a face shield at all times while working in a hospital or clinical setting, in addition to wearing the face masks that are required of all employees and visitors at the Network’s facilities. Unvaccinated Highmark Health and Highmark Inc. employees are also required to wear masks at all times when working in the organization’s facilities. As an added precaution and as recommended by the CDC, fully vaccinated employees are also encouraged to wear a face masks while at work sites, particularly if they are in a geographic location with high transmission of the virus and/or if they cannot social distance in their work environment.“
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Poverty#Health And Human Services#Board Of Health To Meet#The Board Of Health#Bedford#Covid Transmission
mageenews.com

Special Board of Aldermen Meeting Tuesday @ 6:30

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The City of Magee Board of Aldermen will meet Tuesday night, September 14, 2021 in the place of their regular scheduled meeting September 21, 2021. The meeting will begin at 6:30 PM at City Hall in the Board Room.
POLITICS
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Updated COVID-19 case numbers revealed at SCSD No.1 board meeting

ROCK SPRINGS - An update on the number of positive COVID-19 cases was presented by Superintendent Kelly McGovern at the Sweetwater School District No. 1 board meeting on Sept. 13, 2021. For the first part of the 2021-2022 school year, Aug. 17 – Sept. 9, 2021, there have been 144...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
yourvalley.net

COVID-19 absences topic of Sept. 14 AJUSD board meeting

Financial incentives on staff attendance, long-term substitute pay and COVID-19 absences are some of the topics of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board’s Sept. 14 work session. The governing board meets at 4 p.m. for a work session and 6 p.m. for a meeting Tuesday in the board...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Killeen Daily Herald

KISD board to review staff COVID-19 leave proposal

A proposal to provide additional leave for staff with COVID-19 will be up for a vote by the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees Tuesday. According to the district’s published agenda, KISD administration is recommending the school board approve a proposed resolution to provide an additional five days of paid leave for those employees who contract COVID-19.
KILLEEN, TX
Lima News

Design Review Board to meet Thursday

LIMA — The Downtown Lima Inc. Design Review Board will meet at noon Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Lima City Council Conference Room, 50 Town Square, Lima. Items of business on the board’s agenda include signage at The Met on Main Street; painting at Soldiers of Honor on Union Street; and empty/abondoned building at 330 W. Market St.
LIMA, OH
ncatregister.com

Randolph County Board of Education holds meeting about COVID-19

The Randolph County school board voted 4-3 to require all students and staff to wear masks inside school buildings for this upcoming academic school year starting Aug. 30. The meeting lasted three hours with several board members taking breaks to come to an agreement. The final decision needed to be made quickly as we entered the Fall season.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
newschannel20.com

Health experts to present vaccine information at 186 board meeting on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Amid a worsening outbreak in Springfield District 186 schools, local health officials will give a presentation at Tuesday's board of education meeting to try and dispel misinformation about the vaccine and encourage more students to get the shot. Sangamon County Department of Public Health director Gail...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Board of Health Concerned Over COVID-19 Surge

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County District Board of Health has issued a letter to the residents of Sweetwater County expressing the concern the board members have regarding the surge in COVID-19 Coronavirus cases. Additionally, the board members state their support for COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone ages 12 and older,...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy