Nintendo ordered hundreds of Metroid Prime Trilogy text edits to harmonize the canon
For the past twenty years, Metroid has been split into two main branches. There are the 2D games produced by Yoshio Sakamoto and the Prime games, made by Retro Studios and generally produced by Kensuke Tanabe. This has led to the misconception that the team in Japan doesn’t consider the plot of the Metroid Prime Trilogy important or even canon. Sakamoto has dispelled this notion in the past, stating that he advised on Prime‘s story, but the connections between the teams go deeper than that.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
Comments / 0