A Michigan State University student has developed a COVID-19 test that delivers faster results and is said to come with a lower price tag. The timing of the fourth-year MSU student's test is critical, as COVID cases in Michigan are on the rise due to the Delta variant, and students in Genesee County return to class. A mask mandate was issued earlier this month, requiring all students in Kindergarten through sixth grade in Genesee County to mask up as they return to class.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO