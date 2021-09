GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway held the WISSOTA Classic to close out the 2021 racing season. The races were rained out the week before and this week was a little more lucky but wasn’t very fortunate. The classes that came were WISSOTA Late Models, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Modifieds, WISSOTA Pure Stocks, and WISSOTA Super Stocks. Regardless of the cloudy conditons and on and off rain, many drivers and fans still came to enjoy some racing. With the on and off rain, track workers and racers tried their hardest to keep the track raceable although the rain got too heavy right at the end of the WISSOTA Super Stock feature which got cut short a few laps.

