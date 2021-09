The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Soccer team is coming off a late goal on Tuesday that ended up being the winning goal in a 1-0 shutout of Fergus Falls Hillcrest Lutheran Academy to pick up their first win of the season after an opening 4-0 loss to Fergus Falls High School! The Pirates will play a non-Fergus Falls team, but another private school when they meet St. John’s Prep Johnnies in Collegeville, Mn near St. Cloud. St. John’s Prep is 1-0 on the year after beating Melrose 2-1 on Tuesday in Melrose. Match time is 3:30 PM.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO