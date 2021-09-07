CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OptiMine Integrates Newtrax for the Most Comprehensive OEM-Agnostic Digital Suite for Underground Hard Rock Mining

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, together with Newtrax Technologies, is introducing the next generation of the OptiMine® solution, which combines the Newtrax digitalization offering with the existing Sandvik suite of digital process optimization tools as one integrated OptiMine® product. OptiMine® is the most comprehensive OEM-agnostic digitalization solution for underground hard...

#Underground Mining#Oem#Mining Equipment#Hard Rock#Digitalization#Optimine#Most Comprehensive#Digital Suite#Sandvik Mining#Rock Solutions#Newtrax Technologies#Operations Management#Collision
