OptiMine Integrates Newtrax for the Most Comprehensive OEM-Agnostic Digital Suite for Underground Hard Rock Mining
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, together with Newtrax Technologies, is introducing the next generation of the OptiMine® solution, which combines the Newtrax digitalization offering with the existing Sandvik suite of digital process optimization tools as one integrated OptiMine® product. OptiMine® is the most comprehensive OEM-agnostic digitalization solution for underground hard...www.mining-technology.com
Comments / 0