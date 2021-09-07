CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Film according to Grant: 'Stillwater'

By Grant Mitchell, Columnist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll be honest, I never really thought much of Matt Damon as an actor. That sounds harsher than it is intended to. Let me rephrase: He is a good actor, but I have never seen him in a role that didn’t feel like it was a version of Matt Damon. The only performances of his I saw that made me think, “Ok, he isn’t being himself right now,” is in 2013’s “Behind The Candelabra,” opposite Michael Douglas, as well as 1999’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”

"Stillwater" with Matt Damon: The Angel with the Malocher eyes

E.The tough “Roughnecks”, as the tirelessly working but lazy oil drills in Oklahoma are called, first had doubts when Matt Damon came up to them to do a bit of role studies. They worried that Hollywood was trying to denigrate them again, as it did back in 2012, in “Promised Land” directed by John Krasinski.
Reg To Show 'Stillwater' On Wednesday, 'Old' On Saturday

Stillwater and Old will be shown this week at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts. Stillwater, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma (Matt Damon) who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. The film is directed by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight.) Stillwater is rated R and is 130 minutes long.
'Stillwater' keeps audience intrigued with a slow burn

Tom McCarthy has not made a bad movie yet. He won an Oscar for directing the Oscar-winning “Spotlight” in 2015. He always tells compelling and intriguing stories about the human condition. Even his so-so movies are noteworthy. Namely the Adam Sandler-led “The Cobbler” (2014,) in which a person gains a...
'Stillwater' could win Tom McCarthy an Oscar bookend

Tom McCarthy, who co-wrote and directed the 2016 Best Picture winner, “Spotlight,” returns to the world of thrillers inspired by real-life events with the Focus Features film “Stillwater.” Matt Damon portrays Bill Baker, a down-on-his-luck Oklahoma roughneck whose daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) has been convicted of murdering her girlfriend and is now serving her sentence in a Marseilles jail. Seeing a chance to be a better father, Bill flies to France to try to prove his daughter’s innocence, but trying to get to the truth in a country whose language and culture he does not understand proves to be far...
Stillwater, OK
Entertainment
Stillwater, OK
The Stillwater Girl: Good Matt Damon fights for his daughter

P.presented at the last Cannes Film Festival, The Stillwater Girl directed by Tom McCarthy (The Spotlight case) is released today in Italian cinemas after a series of controversy launched by Amanda Knox – convicted, and then acquitted, for the murder of Meredith Kercher in Perugia in 2007. Self in fact...
The Stillwater Girl: Exclusive Interview with Matt Damon

About ten years ago The Stillwater Girl, directed by Tom McCarthy (Oscar winner for Spotlight) and presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, it should have been a film nourished by the Mediterranean noirs of writers such as Andrea Camilleri, Massimo Carlotto and Jean-Claude Izzo, the latter author of a trilogy set just in Marseille, a city that the director considered the perfect location for a not entirely convincing story. The meeting with two French screenwriters, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré, reflections on the collapse of American moral authority during the Trump administration, the fascination with the court case of Amanda Knox, accused in 2007 in Italy of the crime of Meredith Kercher, and the collaboration of Matt Damon allowed him to give body and soul to a film that Universal will distribute in Italian cinemas today, 9 September.
Movie Review | Stillwater

Matt Damon plays against type as a laconic Oklahoma roughneck named Bill Baker, whose daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin, proving herself very capable of holding her own in a grownup film) has been jailed in Marseille, France after being found guilty of the murder of her Arab girlfriend. Stillwater. Directed by.
Film & TV Critic Weighs In On Matt Damon's Latest Film, "Stillwater"

Matt Damon’s latest film has drawn criticism for similarities to a real-life story, but also a five-minute standing ovation from an audience at Cannes Film Festival. Watch the video above to see Bridge Street Film & TV Critic Brian Miller shares his review of Stillwater. If you’ve seen Stillwater, e-mail...
Who Is Matt Damon's Wife?

There was once a point when Matt Damon was one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. The Good Will Hunting star who exploded onto the Hollywood scene with fellow bachelor and best friend, Ben Affleck, had the good looks and down-to-earth personality that many in the celebrity world would find too good to be true within their crazy society fueled by ego, glitz, and glamour. So based on that, it would be natural to assume that Damon eventually ended up with a fellow celebrity or some big-name businesswoman. But that actually couldn’t be further from the truth. So who is Matt Damon’s wife?
The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!
Matt Damon: Everything you don't know about the American actor

Matt Damon he is one of the most popular actors in the whole world and in all modern and contemporary cinema. But not only that: he is also a successful screenwriter and producer. Awarded with the most prestigious awards in cinema, such as the Oscar and the Golden Globe, Damon has always shown his talent.
Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
CELEBRITIES
Matt Damon fans have tracked down his secret Instagram account

Matt Damon’s fanbase have proved that hell hath no fury like an online sleuth with plenty of free time, as the actor’s private Instagram account has been unearthed. The actor, best known for Hollywood hits like The Bourne Identity and Good Will Hunting, first mentioned the account’s existence in a profile for GQ published on Wednesday (September 8).
