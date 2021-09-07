CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

#OregonMade Film Series – Double Feature: “The Ring” and “The Ring Two”

The next installment in our #OregonMade Film Series at the Hollywood Theatre is the first double-feature we’ve programmed, so get comfy and dig in. There’s no denying the impact and legacy of THE RING (directed by Gore Verbinski) – only part of which was shot in Oregon (but it’s the really good part featuring Yaquina Head lighthouse outside of Newport) – and the somewhat different legacy of the mostly Oregon shot THE RING TWO (directed by RINGU director Hideo Nakata). TWO features Astoria as so many of our great #OregonMade films do. We love them both and that’s why we’re celebrating both. Naomi Watts stars alongside a super creepy water well and an even creepier VHS tape and a highly flexible evil spirit entity in this dynamic duo of turn-of-the-millennium thrillers based on Japanese horror films.

