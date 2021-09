Kacey Musgraves is heading on tour with her Star-Crossed LP. On Monday (August 30), the country titan announced that she is bringing her new set to fans across the country for a 2022 trek, which will feature opening acts King Princess and MUNA. The 15-city arena tour will kick off on January 19 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and hit major markets, including Chicago, Boston, New York City, Dallas, before it wraps February 20 in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 9, one day before the accompanying set drops.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO