High School

Local High School Football Scores From 9/3/21

 8 days ago

This past Friday night in high school football the Camden High Bulldogs defeated Hartsville in the 97th meeting between the two by a score of 43-37. Chapin beat Lugoff Elgin 55-28, North Central fell to Johnsonville 29-26. Other midlands scores were Thomas Sumter 33 Carolina Academy 6, Robert E Lee Academy 45 Wilson Hall 28, Crestwood 16 Richland Northeast 15, Brookland Cayce 14 Blythewood 3, Andrew Jackson 40 Mullins 14, and Fairfield Central 32 Chesnee 16.

Demons Hit The Road Friday Night

The Lugoff Elgin Demons will hit the road this Friday night as they travel to Fort Mill to battle the Yellow Jackets. The Demons come in with a 0-3 record with losses River Bluff, Camden and Chapin while Fort Mill will also bring a 0-3 record with losses Catawba Ridge, Chester and Piedmont out of Monroe NC. You can listen to all the Demon football action Friday night at 7pm on Kool 102.7 kickoff is set for 7:30.
FOOTBALL
Camden High Bulldogs To Face Defending State Champs

This Friday night at Zemp Stadium the Camden High Bulldogs will face the defending 4A State Champs in the A.C. Flora Falcons. Camden comes into the game with a 3-1 overall record and a 1-0 record in region play after their 27-6 win last Friday night at Lakewood. The A.C. Flora Falcons bring a 2-0 record in to Zemp Stadium with a 13-0 win over Sumter and a 31-7 win last Friday night over Lower Richland. You can listen to the Dogs and the Flacons Friday night starting at 7pm on 98.7FM and 1590AM Carolina’s Country Classics kickoff is set for 7:30.
HIGH SCHOOL
High School Coaches Hour

Thursday night on Kool 102.7and Carolina’s Country Classics its the high school coaches hour where you can hear from all the three high school football coaches in Kershaw County. North Central head football Coach Tyrone Drakeford as he talks about their game Friday night at Barnwell next you can hear from Matt Campbell of Lugoff Elgin as he talks about his team coming off a bye week and going to Fort Mill Friday night. Finally you will hear from Camden head football coach Brian Rimpf as he talks about Camden host A.C. Flora the defending 4A State Champs Friday night. All that can be heard on the High School Coaches Hour Thursday night at pm on Kool 102.7 and 97.8 Carolina’s Country Classics.
HIGH SCHOOL
LE Softball Announces State Championship Ring Ceremony

Lugoff Elgin HS will hold a state championship ring ceremony on Saturday night September 18th at 7pm inside LEHS Stadium with the auditorium as a backup in the case of inclement weather. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Athletics Director Matt Campbell will speak, Coach Savannah Starling will speak, there will be a video recap of the playoff run, and then the championship rings will be presented to the team.
WEATHER

