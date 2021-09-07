Local High School Football Scores From 9/3/21

Thursday night on Kool 102.7and Carolina’s Country Classics its the high school coaches hour where you can hear from all the three high school football coaches in Kershaw County. North Central head football Coach Tyrone Drakeford as he talks about their game Friday night at Barnwell next you can hear from Matt Campbell of Lugoff Elgin as he talks about his team coming off a bye week and going to Fort Mill Friday night. Finally you will hear from Camden head football coach Brian Rimpf as he talks about Camden host A.C. Flora the defending 4A State Champs Friday night. All that can be heard on the High School Coaches Hour Thursday night at pm on Kool 102.7 and 97.8 Carolina’s Country Classics.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO