Local High School Football Scores From 9/3/21
This past Friday night in high school football the Camden High Bulldogs defeated Hartsville in the 97th meeting between the two by a score of 43-37. Chapin beat Lugoff Elgin 55-28, North Central fell to Johnsonville 29-26. Other midlands scores were Thomas Sumter 33 Carolina Academy 6, Robert E Lee Academy 45 Wilson Hall 28, Crestwood 16 Richland Northeast 15, Brookland Cayce 14 Blythewood 3, Andrew Jackson 40 Mullins 14, and Fairfield Central 32 Chesnee 16.www.kool1027.com
Comments / 0