NASA details exploration efforts at Space Symposium

The 36th Space Symposium returned to The Broadmoor resort late last month after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual symposium brings together space experts representing academia, the military and the private sector from across the globe to Colorado Springs for a week of panel discussions and exhibits. While there was plenty of talk about space as a key component of critical infrastructure and the new roles for “space warfighters,” there were also conversations about more noble pursuits — humanity’s exploration of space and the search for extraterrestrial life.