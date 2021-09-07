No One Left Behind receives $25,000 Donation from Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

Funds to be used to aid Afghan translators, interpreters who risked their lives working with U.S. troops. No One Left Behind is an all-volunteer non-profit organization which is trying to help with the State Department’s Special Immigrant Visas for Afghans Who were Employed on Behalf of the U.S. Government (SIV) Program, which has a 14-step process and a 3.5 year wait time. To-date, 636 SIV families have been helped. The resettlement program aids in job training, directly paid rent and many other ways.