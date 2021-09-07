CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

No One Left Behind receives $25,000 Donation from Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunds to be used to aid Afghan translators, interpreters who risked their lives working with U.S. troops. No One Left Behind is an all-volunteer non-profit organization which is trying to help with the State Department’s Special Immigrant Visas for Afghans Who were Employed on Behalf of the U.S. Government (SIV) Program, which has a 14-step process and a 3.5 year wait time. To-date, 636 SIV families have been helped. The resettlement program aids in job training, directly paid rent and many other ways.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort reaches 100 percent COVID vaccination rate

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort is the first casino in the country to reach a 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate among employees. All associates of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Scarlet Pearl invested over $500,000 to date for their vaccine effort, including $300 in cash to each associate and supervisor who completed the requirement to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination.
EDUCATION
wxxv25.com

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort helps Afghanistan refugees

One South Mississippi casino is helping those impacted by the recent withdrawal in Afghanistan through two big donations. Two separate organizations aiding Afghans received $25,000 each from the Scarlet Pearl. ‘No One Left Behind’ and ‘Spirit of America’ both serve different missions to help Afghans get to America after risking their lives for American troops.
LIFESTYLE
MySanAntonio

Spirit of America Receives $25,000 Donation from Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

Funds earmarked to evacuate Afghans who risked their lives working with U.S. troops. Spirit of America is a non-profit organization which helps evacuate Afghans and their families who risked their lives working with our troops. Food, clothes, baby formula, diapers and hygiene supplies are some of the needs of these evacuees, who are often arriving with only the clothes that they are wearing. The fundraising goal for this effort is $500,000.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
MySanAntonio

United Cajun Navy Receives $20,000 Donation from Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort; Funds to be used to aid in Hurricane Ida relief

The non-profit all-volunteer United Cajun Navy organizes search and rescue missions and delivers aid with a focus on natural disasters. Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort donated $20,000 to the United Cajun Navy to support ongoing relief efforts for Hurricane Ida. The non-profit all-volunteer United Cajun Navy organizes search and rescue missions and delivers aid with a focus on natural disasters. The United Cajun Navy has several locations throughout the U.S. to support a supply chain to reach people in need, wherever they are.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy