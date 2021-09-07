CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warzone reveals brand new Pacific map releasing with Vanguard

By Aaron Alford
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarzone revealed an all-new map set in the Pacific ocean, coming to the game with the release of Vanguard on November 5th, 2021. It will be the first new map the game has received since the release of Rebirth Island all the way back in December of 2020. In the...

