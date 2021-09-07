CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Crews Recover Body of Smyrna Man in Saturday Night Drowning Incident

By Press Release
Crime 615
Crime 615
 6 days ago
Rutherford County, TN (September 5, 2021)—Crews recovered the body of a man from the lake near Jefferson Springs Boat Ramp on Sharp Springs Road in Smyrna just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Jose Alatorre of Smyrna, TN. Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) located the...

crime615.com

