Crews Recover Body of Smyrna Man in Saturday Night Drowning Incident

The woman fatally injured Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in a two-vehicle collision in the 1200 block of Robinson Road is identified as Nancy Thompson, 64, of Nashville. Thompson was the rear seat passenger in a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by Zelda Calhoun, 65. The preliminary investigation shows that Calhoun was traveling south on Robinson Road when the driver of a 2016 Toyota Sequoia, John Hopkins, 80, pulled out of his driveway into the path of the oncoming Dodge Caravan which struck the driver’s side of Hopkin’s SUV. Thompson was transported to Skyline Medical Center where she died. Calhoun was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she is in stable condition. Both women were wearing their seatbelts. A third passenger in the minivan, Camille Culley, 80, also sustained non-life threatening injuries. Hopkins, who was wearing his seatbelt, was not injured.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 DAYS AGO