Twenty outstanding faculty members, the most since 2007, have been selected for the sought-after Fund for Faculty Excellence Awards for the 2021-22 academic year. Driven by the university’s commitment to improve academic quality and reputation, the Fund for Faculty Excellence was established in 2006 with the generous support of businessman Lorry I. Lokey. The fund is designed to reward, recognize and retain world-class teaching and research at the UO. The award has been received by more than 200 faculty members.

EUGENE, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO