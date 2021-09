New law enforcement officers in Florida would be eligible for $5,000 bonuses from the state under a proposal Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined Tuesday. “Now, that may mean somebody who is younger, who decides to go into law enforcement who is already a Florida resident. But it would also apply to someone moving from another state," DeSantis said at a press conference at the Lakeland Police Department.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO