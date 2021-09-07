CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Wilsonart Announces New Scholarship Program for Klamath Community College

Cover picture for the articleKlamath Falls, Ore. (September 7, 2021) – Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces, today announced a new scholarship program for Klamath Community College (KCC) students. The Wilsonart Scholarship program will provide $1,000 of funding to 8 students in specific KCC career technical programs for the 2021 – 2022 academic year. The announcement of the scholarship program comes on the heels of Wilsonart opening its new manufacturing facility in Klamath Falls, Ore.

