U.S. dollar climbs as bond yields rise

Aussie Rises on Short-Squeeze, Loonie Up as Oil Rallies. Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ended flat at 92.64 after trading to an overnight high at 92.89 (Aug 27 peak). Tonight’s release of the Core reading of the US Consumer Price Index is expected to rise 0.3% in August, unchanged from 0.3% in July. In the UK, the July Employment report is due later today. Sterling finished at 1.3835 against the Greenback, little changed from 1.3840 yesterday. The Euro slid to an overnight and near two-week lows at 1.1770 before rebounding to settle at 1.1810 (1.1814 yesterday). Short covering boosted the Australian Dollar to 0.7367 (0.7355) after a CFTC report for the week ended 7 September revealed that net speculative Aussie shorts hit a near 3-year peak. The Dollar slid 0.31% against the Canadian Loonie to 1.2650 from 1.2684. Brent Crude Oil prices extended its gains, up 1.07% to USD 73.70 (USD 72.95). Global bond yields eased. The benchmark US 10-year treasury rate was 1 basis point lower at 1.33%. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was flat at -0.33%. Australia’s Ten-year Treasury bill yield rose 5 basis points to 1.27%. The Canadian 10-year bond rate slipped 2 basis points to 1.21%.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO