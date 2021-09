Franklin voters who want to participate in the city’s municipal election on Tuesday, Oct. 26, must be registered by Monday, Sept. 27. Voters will choose one candidate for their ward of residence and one at-large candidate to serve on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Franklin aldermen have staggered four-year terms, and usually, the mayor and at-large aldermen are on the ballot during one election and ward aldermen two years later. However, a special election is being held this year for the at-large seat left open after the death of Alderman Pearl Bransford last November. John Schroer has filled in on an interim basis since January but is not running for the seat.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO