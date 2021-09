RENNA is a New York City based fine jewelry brand focused on creating whimsical, nostalgic heirlooms. We strive to forge special, memorable jewels to last a lifetime. Our inspiration flows from the natural world around us. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted using 100% recycled 18-karat gold and ethically sourced gemstones. Candidates identifying as LGBTQ+, people of color, and people with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply. RENNA values kindness, respect and ethics above all else. Employees are expected to emulate these values at all times. Candidates familiar with fine jewelry preferred.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO