OSU Museum of Art receives highest national recognition awarded accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums
Media Contact: Victoria Berry | Museum Director | 405-744-2780 | victoria.berry@okstate.edu. The Oklahoma State University Museum of Art has achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition for the nation’s museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, governments, funders, outside agencies and the museum-going public.news.okstate.edu
