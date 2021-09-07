Monoclonal antibody treatment center opening in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida vaccination rates are up and hospitalizations are down, but the state still leads the nation in the number of virus-related deaths.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in St. Cloud on Tuesday to open another monoclonal antibody treatment center.

He said the fight against COVID-19 isn’t just about the vaccine. DeSantis, who has taken heat for focusing more on these treatment centers rather than pushing the vaccine, said there are so many breakthrough cases that vaccines aren’t enough.

DeSantis said Tuesday that we need both in the fight against the delta variant.

“It’s two sides of the same coin; one is treatment, one is prevention,” DeSantis said.

The sites are being credited by some for bringing down the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, August was the worst month in Florida for deaths, hospitalizations and positive cases.

Florida Department of Health data shows hospitalizations in Central Florida are finally dropping.

COVID-19 data does lag, but the rolling seven-day average for deaths in September peaked at 355 per day.

