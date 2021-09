Nothing has changed, but everything has changed. Twenty years ago Saturday, I was... okay, it's the standard, cliche question everyone asks on the anniversary of a major event, "Where were you when you heard the news and what were you doing?" For me on 9/11, the answer is that I was sitting exactly where I'm sitting now, doing exactly what I'm doing now, writing news stories on the computer. In that sense, nothing has changed. I'm still doing the same job for the same company in the same location. I'm older, but the circumstances are, on the surface, identical.

