The Big Red Board: Defense

STARKVILLE, MISS. -- NC State fell flat on its face in its first chance at a road test, falling by a final of 24-10 to Mississippi State. The Wolfpack offense failed to generate anything all night long, mustering just 10 points on 345 yards -- many of which came on a late scoring drive -- and squandering plenty of opportunities with dropped passes and one poor play call in the red zone.
When you're the visiting team at Davis Wade Stadium on Mississippi State's campus, expect to hear a lot of cowbells. That will be the case tonight for the N.C. State Wolfpack. The Wofpack took their preparation to the next level this week. They had cowbells doing during team meetings. Whether it will work come Saturday night is anyone's guess, but it was quite the idea.
STARKVILLE - Mississippi State (1-0) hosts NC State (1-0) tonight in an important non-conference match-up. The Bulldogs had to come from behind last week to defeat a pesky Louisiana Tech team. State put together a 21-0 run to finish the game and win 35-34. NC State had a much easier time of it last week with a 45-0 blanking over South Florida. The Bulls have now lose nine straight games since opening the 2020 season with a win over an FCS opponent.
