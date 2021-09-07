The Big Red Board: Defense

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 announced last week that it was adding four new schools — BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston — to keep the conference alive into the future. It was a good day for a conference that has taken a beating since Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving for the SEC. Then, new Kansas athletics director Travis Goff popped off. As Fitz explains, there was really nothing wrong with what Goff said — he spoke of looking out for KU's best interests in conference realignment, hoping for an offer from a more stable conference and that the new Big 12 would struggle to generate revenue — but Goff's timing was awful.

KANSAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO