NJ Trump Supporters Rally As Biden Visits Right-Leaning Town Devastated By Ida

Trump supporters rally as Biden touches down at Central Jersey Airport in Hillsborough Tuesday, Sept. 7. Video by Robbie Joyce. Video Credit: Robbie Joyce

"Trump Won" signs on homes and nearly 150 Trump supporters greeted President Joe Biden as he touched down in Central Jersey Tuesday morning.

Joined by First Lady Jill Biden and the Murphys, Biden surveyed Hillsborough Township and Manville -- areas hit hard last week by Tropical Depression Ida.

Biden’s helicopter Marine 1 touched down at Central Jersey Airport in Hillsborough at 11:16 a.m., and took off around 3 p.m. Several Marine Corps V-22 Osprey fixed-wing/helicopter aircrafts containing mostly White House staff members followed.

Many Trump supporters shouted that Biden's visit was simply a photo op. Some noted that Biden's supporters lining the airport gates were not holding American flags -- an apparent lack of patriotism.

Insider NJ's Fred Snowflack said all the Trump supporters he spoke with were out-of-towners.

Meanwhile, Biden and Murphy embraced homeowners forced to rebuild after Ida's wrath.

Biden said that Hurricane Ida was caused by a changing global climate.

"Climate change is here. We’re living through it now," Biden said in New Jersey. "We’re at one of those inflection points where we act, or we’re going to be in real, real trouble."

