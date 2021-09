Chicago Bears (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Welcome to the 2021 regular season. Gameday is finally upon us and the Chicago Bears will be playing in the Sunday night primetime game versus the Los Angeles Rams. Matt Nagy will look to even the score vs Sean McVay as the Rams hold a 2-1 record over the Bears during these coaches’ tenure. This will be the fourth consecutive time these teams have met since 2018. The Bears won the first matchup in a close, defensive-style game. The Rams have won the last two though.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO