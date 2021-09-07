CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Rotary Club had key role in 1940s community development

Cover picture for the articleStarting under the cloud of World War II, the focus of the Rotary Club of Nevada shifted from world peace toward community building as the decade of the 1940s progressed. At a recent Rotary event, 1940s era club secretary Elmer Schindler, portrayed by Rotarian Bernie Stephenson, spoke of the challenges faced at the end of the war, with large segments of the country’s homes lacking running water and central heating.

