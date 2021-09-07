Red Oak woman arrested for Theft 5th Degree
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Keyla Rae Churchill, 45, of Red Oak, on Tuesday for Theft 5th Degree. Churchill was held at the Montgomery County Jail on $300 bond.
