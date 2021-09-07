CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak woman arrested for Theft 5th Degree

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Keyla Rae Churchill, 45, of Red Oak, on Tuesday for Theft 5th Degree. Churchill was held at the Montgomery County Jail on $300 bond.

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

