Peer-to-peer Lending Market May See Big Move | Peerform, Zopa, CommonBond

According to a research report "Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Fiber Type (Single-Mode, Multimode), Scattering Process, Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR), Application (Temperature, Acoustic, Strain), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7%. Growing adoption of distributed fiber optic sensors in oil and gas and infrastructure and safety and security verticals will drive the demand for this market in the near future and is expected to play a vital role in the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market. Rapid digitization and automation to fulfill the rising need for productivity, efficiency and safety in various processes and growing adoption of distributed sensors in applications such as pipeline monitoring, structural health monitoring, border monitoring and control are driving the growth of distributed fiber optic sensor market.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO