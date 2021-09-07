GOP donor, accused sex trafficker Anton Lazzaro faces civil lawsuit
Anton Lazzaro, the GOP donor and strategist accused of sex trafficking young girls, now faces a civil lawsuit from the family of one of the alleged victims. Jeff Anderson and Stacey Benson, attorneys for the minor — identified as Jane Doe 1 in the suit —say Lazzaro trafficked the young girl when she was 16 and later attempted to silence her by forcing her family to sign a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for $1,000.minnesotareformer.com
