Public Safety

GOP donor, accused sex trafficker Anton Lazzaro faces civil lawsuit

By Ricardo Lopez
minnesotareformer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnton Lazzaro, the GOP donor and strategist accused of sex trafficking young girls, now faces a civil lawsuit from the family of one of the alleged victims. Jeff Anderson and Stacey Benson, attorneys for the minor — identified as Jane Doe 1 in the suit —say Lazzaro trafficked the young girl when she was 16 and later attempted to silence her by forcing her family to sign a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for $1,000.

Comments / 0

